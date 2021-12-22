Free! They’re giving away an epic shooter where you fight dinosaurs

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Christmas is approaching and, for gamers, that means that there is already another free game to get on the Epic Games Store. As usual, it is a gift that you can only get for a limited time.

The new gift from the Epic Games Store is Second Extinction. It is a multiplayer shooter in which you have the mission to fight to recover the Earth from the hands of a dangerous threat: mutant dinosaurs. Thus, you will have to use an epic arsenal to fight against extremely dangerous creatures.

It is important to make it clear that this promotion will only be available for a limited time. Like other holiday gifts from the Epic Games Store, Second Extinction It will only be available for 24 hours. So, you have until 10:00 AM, Mexico City time, on December 22.

To obtain Second Extinction for free you just have to follow the following steps:

How to get Second Extinction free?

Click here to go to the page of Second Extinction on the Epic Games Store

Click the Get Button on the right side of the screen

A screen will appear with the purchase information

Press Checkout

Take advantage of the gift!

You can see Second Extinction in action in the trailer below:

The Epic Games Store will give more gifts

This gift is great, but you should know that it is not the only one that the Epic Games Store will give. In fact, this Christmas season it’s giving out a ton of games that you’re probably going to want to add to your collection to have a ton of things to play (or a much bigger backlog).

Since last December 15, the PC game store has been giving away games to its community every 24 hours. Among the games that the company has already delivered are Shenmue III, Neon Abyss, Remnant From the Ashes Y Loop Hero.

Please note that the Epic Games Store has not yet revealed the identity of the store’s upcoming gifts. At LEVEL UP we will be on the lookout every day to tell you what are the gifts that Epic Games will offer in its PC game store.

What do you think of the gifts from the Epic Games Store? Tell us in the comments.

