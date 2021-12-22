Former Cruz Azul Javier ‘Chuletita’ Orozco announces his retirement from soccer

Javier Orozco made his official debut at Cruz Azul in 2005. It was on September 17 when Isaac Mizrahi put him in a match against Tigres, with tender 17 years, and the team took the victory 2-1. There were eight uninterrupted years at the club, between the honorary squad and the Hidalgo subsidiary, until he left in 2013 for Santos Laguna..

It was a long pilgrimage for Mexican soccer, since after leaving the Comarca Lagunera in 2016 he went to the Jaguares de Chiapas (2016), Red Sharks (2017), Tampico Madero (2017-2020) and Cancún FC (2020-2021), until he ended up at Xelajú MC in Guatemala, where he was active in the second half of this year.

Chuletita is the top scorer in the history of the Concacaf Champions League, with 25 goals, 18 of them wearing the Cruz Azul shirt. And his latest controversy was this weekend in the Guatemalan league, when he was sent off after hitting a rival player while leaving the field.

However, this Tuesday he made news again, since in conversation with the Futvox Direct Shot podcast Orozco announced his retirement from soccer. It was a 16-year career that ended this weekend. “I decided to come to Guatemala because I always wanted to get out of Mexico and see other cultures. I wanted to know what it was like to play in another country and I decided to come here because it is a neighboring country, believe me it has been nice“, started.

“The journey has been quite good, but I feel that I already gave what I had to give as a footballer and I am in another stage of my personal life. I have a five-month-old son who has made my life different. “, he sentenced. What’s next for your future? He owns a Rehabilitation Clinic called OSH (Orozco, Saucillo and Hernández), with Daniel Saucillo (former Cruz Azul therapist) and Dr. Omar Hernández.