Fiscal Covenant: The IEPC confirms that consultation is not binding

Upon not reaching the expected goal of participation, the Electoral and Citizen Participation Institute (IEPC) confirmed that the consultation for the Fiscal Pact in Jalisco is not binding.

The foregoing means that, at least through this mechanism, which had a cost of 29 million pesos, the State will not be able to decide whether every six years to review the state fiscal policy and the management of taxes to maintain or negotiate new conditions in the fiscal coordination agreements between Jalisco and the Federation.

The presiding counselor of the IEPC, Paula Ramírez, confirmed that only 6.4% of the nominal list of the State participated, which corresponds to six million 056 thousand 753 citizens with a voting credential.

However, for the exercise to take effect, the participation of 33% of the citizenry was necessary, as established by the Law of the State System of Citizen Participation for Governance.

The presiding counselor recalled that at the end of the four weekends in which the exercise took place, 449 thousand 948 participations were recorded, of which 388 thousand 816 were of adults with voter registration and 61 thousand 132 of minors.

Of the participations of citizens of legal age, the only ones that counted for the result of this process, 368 thousand 558 voted for “yes” and 20 thousand 258 for “no”.

For Paula Ramírez, the exercise was successful from the work carried out by the IEPC for its development, since each and every one of the little more than a thousand participation modules were installed and operated without incident, in addition to the fact that each weekend the cut-off of participation for each day was announced.

“What we can say is that it was the second local popular consultation that has registered the most participation in the history of Mexico, except for the one organized in Nuevo León in 2018. Neither the Federal consultation held in August of this year, nor any other The mechanism of citizen participation organized in the Country at the local level is compared with the attendance of this Jalisco exercise. That is a merit of our society that we should not underestimate ”, expressed the president counselor.

However, during the extraordinary session held this Tuesday by the IEPC, the representatives of the parties of Hagamos, Futuro and Morena considered that the consultation failed because, they pointed out, there was coercion by the government of Movimiento Ciudadano through the workers of its different dependencies and of the municipalities, as seen from what was observed by the parties and various media, so that in their opinion, the participation was not authentic. The exercise, they considered, had a propagandist purpose.

“All this It is due to a tantrum from Casa Jalisco to promote the image of a person with political aspirations and in the end we have a democratic simulation that what it does is affect genuine citizen participation. The people of Jalisco did not go to vote, it was a minimal number of people and perhaps this failure is due to using the flag of citizen participation for political convenience, “said, for example, the representative of Hagamos in the IEPC, Diego Hernández.

For this reason, the representatives requested that the resources with which, they said, the workers of the state and municipal governments were mobilized be reviewed; that the pressures by which they were motivated to go to the polls with their families be analyzed and that the names of the people who participated more than once be reviewed, in addition to requesting that the mechanisms established by law be redesigned to prevent them from situations such as those mentioned may reoccur.

Although the consultation was not binding, the governor of Jalisco can still access the decision to review whether or not it remains in the Fiscal Pact that it maintains with the Federation through the presentation of an initiative before the State Congress, therefore, to Ultimately, such a consultation was not necessary. On the 27th of this month, the president will present the next step for this at the end of the year.

