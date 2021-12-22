Federico Viñas would have made a decision regarding his little activity at Club América

The way out of Coapa that already has the traces of Nicolas Benedetti (Mazatlan FC), from Sebastian Cordova (UANL Tigers) and those of Renato Ibarra who is still waiting at the door to be opened, would be added those of Federico Viñas, who would have already made a decision about the future of his career.

The Uruguayan forward who had achieved continuity during the process of Miguel El Piojo Herrera as coach of the Eagles of America, he lost it with the arrival of Santiago Solari in the different competitions of the year: the two of the MX League (the Guard1anes Closing Tournament and the Grita Mexico A21 Tournament) and the Concacaf Champions League.

In this regard, the newspaper RÉCORD published that Federico Viñas he would have already been inclined to leave the set cream blue in this winter market, with the sole purpose of regaining their share of the playing field. In addition, the option that would be on the table of the National Football Club of Uruguay, it would be the one that interests you the most.

The position of Club América on the departure of Federico Viñas

Rumors that Federico Viñas intends to leave the Eagles of America, also reached the ears of the high command of the institution. That is why, although they consider that the forward is one of the expendable players, if he is transferred, they would prefer a definitive sale to a loan, as he would have proposed. Montevideo National.

The version of the close circle of Federico Viñas

Days ago, a source close to Federico Viñas revealed to Águilas Monumental, that the forward, to leave the America club, will not do it to another cast of the first division of Mexico. His mind concentrates, mainly and as far as possible, on making the jump to a team in the most important leagues in Europe.