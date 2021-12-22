Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets Official Poster

Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets is getting closer to its launch. In addition to his trailer, he also shared his official poster.

Without a doubt, all Harry Potter fans are fond of Albus Dumbledore. Luckily the movie Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets will show us more details about the Hogwarts headmaster’s past. Recently, the film production shared an amazing first official poster, where we can see a character who is very close to him. Who is it about?

This new poster brings back Fawkes, Albus Dumbledore’s phoenix, whom we already had the opportunity to meet before. For example, we have seen him in very important scenes in the Harry Potter franchise. His last appearance was in The Half-Blood Prince, after seeing the death of his master and walking away from the school of wizardry singing his lament. On the poster we see the phrase: «Return to magic», probably due to the return of the animal.

What will we see in this film?

According to the information shared by the trailer, in Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets we will see how Albus’s portkey takes the protagonists to a new school of magic, which seems to be Castelobruxo, in Brazil. It should be noted that there is also the possibility of visiting other countries such as Germany or China. All this will happen while the followers of Grindelwald are more and more.

Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets was directed by David Yates, who was already in charge of the previous installments of the franchise. As for its cast, we will see Jude Law as Albus Dumbledore and with Eddie Redmayne as the well-known magician specializing in magical creatures. These main characters are accompanied by Katherine Waterston, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Dan Fowler and Mads Mikkelsen, who takes the place of Johnny Depp and gives life to Grindelwald.

The film will hit theaters on April 8, 2022.