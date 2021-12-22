Extraordinary MIR exam of Family Medicine: proposal

The councilor for Health, Julio García Comesaña, accompanied by the general technical secretary, Alberto Fuentes Losada.

The Minister of Health, Julio García Comesaña, said this Wednesday in the Galician Parliament, in response to questions from one of the House groups on health care in the Baixo Miño region and the municipality of Moaña, that “the lack of professionals specialized in Medicine Family and Community is impeding the stable coverage of vacancies such as those in the centers of these localities, which are left vacant in transfer competitions or it is not feasible to find substitute personnel when there are cases of long-term incapacity for work, as has happened. in these cases. “For this, the counselor has requested the extraordinary convocation of an MIR exam of Family Medicine.

The counselor stressed that it is not an economic problem, as shown by the fact that the Xunta Budgets for 2022 approved yesterday include 541 million euros for Primary Care staff, which is 99.7 million more than in 2009; but due to the shortage of specialized personnel available for vacancies in Family Medicine.

This difficulty in finding substitute personnel is common throughout Spain, which is why he highlighted the work carried out by the Vigo health area to cover all vacancies and absences, opting for the measures that are being used by all health systems in Spain, and that have been agreed at the sectoral table with the unions, as a day and intersubstitution. Thus, the head of the health portfolio thanked all the professionals who assume peer fees or who face the days with extended hours, their work and dedication that makes it possible to continue providing care to patients.

However, he recalled that the key to solving this type of situation is the incorporation of a greater number of specialists in family and community medicine, for which the Xunta de Galicia has already demanded several measures from the Government of Spain: first of all, accreditation 64 new MIR teaching positions in Primary Care in Galicia.

Secondly, the extraordinary call for more MIR positions in Family and Community Medicine throughout Spain. Third, the creation of the emergency specialty to eliminate the transfer of personnel trained in the specialty of family medicine to the emergency services and finally a set of 20 medium-term measures to reform both the accreditation system for teaching positions and the training program for the specialty of family and community medicine.