‘Eva Espejo could lead in Liga MX’: Leo Cuéllar

The conquest of Eva Espejo worth as a new big step for women in Mexican soccer, but there are still many to give, according to the former coach of the Mexican Women’s National Team, Leonardo Cuéllar.

With Rayadas’ triumph over Tigres in the 2021 Apertura Final of this monday, Espejo became the first champion coach in the eight tournaments in the history of this circuit.

That confirms it with the quality to lead in Men’s League MX, according to Cuéllar, although it clarifies that the drawback is the lack of preparation of male footballers to adapt to having a coach.

“Eva will be able to open that gap to be able to lead a team of men and of good level, not necessarily something inferior, but a greater team “, he assured in an interview with Mediotiempo.

“It is not easy to get to an institution that has already been successful, who has high expectations; They have done a great job and Eva deserves it, was the winner of the first Cup test tournament. It is a very important step for the genre, that a person like Eva Espejo have that success”.

All seven previous Liga MX Femenil championships were won by male coaches, until Espejo broke with that trend. But nevertheless, Cuéllar believes that in Liga MX there is a stigma towards who directs in WomenWell, that happened to him when he led the America women’s team and tried to move to the men’s First Division.

“Of course I do (Eva can lead in Liga MX), soccer is soccer, does not have to be assessed by gender, but rather evaluated by what happens on the court with the team, with their game, their personality, their essence ”, he commented.

“It happened to me that four times I was about to direct Pumas and in the end one of the decisions that made a difference It was that doubt that it came from women’s soccer, it was something absurdEven another important team in our country came out of that situation. “

FOOTBALL PLAYERS ARE NOT PROFESSIONAL OR RESPECTFUL

Cuéllar emphasizes that there is a “but” for a woman to lead in Liga MX, and it is the fact that players are not ready to have a strategist in charge, as culture in Mexico continues to stagnate In that aspect.

“An important space is missing to be completed for that to happen, especially because I think the Mexican player is not as professional and respectful as he should“, I consider.

“We see constant stories of professional level players doing silly things and they are not good examples for our youth, for the profession; lack of professionalism for that to be a base to be able to respect a woman who takes an important position on the team and above all on the court. “

In the 2021 Apertura of the Men’s MX League the closest thing to this was the participation of three assistant referees, Karen Janett Díaz, Enedina Caudillo and Jessica Fernanda Morales, particularly the first two being assigned constantly.

Outside of it, the only known case of a female coach in a Mexican men’s league is that of Ana Zavala, in charge of a Third Division team, Los Delfines de Abasolo, in Guanajuato.