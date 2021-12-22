Europe expands use of remdesivir

Emer Cooke, Executive Director of the EMA.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has authorized to expand the use of antiviral medicine Veklury (remdesivir), from Gilead, to patients with coronavirus Covid-19 who do not need supplemental oxygen and are at increased risk of progressing to serious illness. Until now it was approved in Europe for pneumonia patients who do need oxygen. This expansion of the indication comes at the same time as the great rise in contagions by Omicron variant in European territory.

It has been authorized by Committee for Human Medicines (CHMP) at your meeting of December 2021, in which thirteen new drugs have also been approved, two of them generic; has authorized the extension of indications for six drugs; and has refused a drug.

The new drugs authorized by the EMA are the following:

The monoclonal antibody Xevudy (sotrovimab) from GSK and Vir for the treatment of Covid-19.

Oxbryta (voxelotor) for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell anemia. Oxbryta was supported by the EMA’s Priority Drug Scheme (Prime), which provides early and enhanced scientific and policy support for promising drugs with the potential to address unmet medical needs.

for the treatment of hemolytic anemia due to sickle cell anemia. Oxbryta was supported by the EMA’s Priority Drug Scheme (Prime), which provides early and enhanced scientific and policy support for promising drugs with the potential to address unmet medical needs. Ngenla (somatrogon) for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in adolescents and children from the age of three.

for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency in adolescents and children from the age of three. Apexxnar (pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine (20-valent, adsorbed)) as prophylaxis against pneumococcal pneumonia and associated invasive disease.

(pneumococcal polysaccharide conjugate vaccine (20-valent, adsorbed)) as prophylaxis against pneumococcal pneumonia and associated invasive disease. Kerendia (finerenone) received a positive opinion for the treatment of chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes in adults.

received a positive opinion for the treatment of chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes in adults. Padcev (enfortumab vedotin) for the treatment of adult patients with urothelial cancer.

for the treatment of adult patients with urothelial cancer. Saphnelo (anifrolumab) for the treatment of moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus.

for the treatment of moderate to severe systemic lupus erythematosus. Tepmetko (tepotinib) for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer.

for the treatment of patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Yselty (linzagolix choline) received a positive opinion for the treatment of symptoms of uterine fibroids.

received a positive opinion for the treatment of symptoms of uterine fibroids. Okedi (risperidone), Intended for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Intended for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. The generic sitagliptin / metformin Mylan hydrochloride (sitagliptin hydrochloride monohydrate / metformin hydrochloride) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes mellitus.

The generic Sapropterin Dipharma (sapropterin) for the treatment of hyperphenylalaninemia.

Ontilyv (opicapone). You have obtained an informed consent request for Parkinson’s disease.

On the other hand, the CHMP adopted a negative opinion denying the marketing authorization of Aduhelm (aducanumab) from Biogen. The drug was intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. This drug was approved in the United States to treat Alzheimer’s, becoming the first drug of its kind authorized for this disease since 2003.

After learning that the EMA has rejected this drug, Sérgio Teixeira, CEO of Biogen in Spain, has indicated that the company You have requested a negative review review. “A process in which we will collaborate with the regulatory authorities to address the reasons for the opinion and continue working to promote innovation in Europe in an area with as many unmet needs as Alzheimer disease”.

“The needs of Alzheimer’s patients and their families remain the priority for Biogen. The impact of this disease on them and their quality of life is very important, and we are aware that it grows day after day, also affecting the social and economic sphere“, has added.



New drug indications in Europe

In addition to remdesivir, the EMA has also recommended expanding the use of Kineret (anakinra), an immunosuppressive drug that is already licensed for the treatment of various inflammatory conditions, to adult patients with covid who require supplemental oxygen. In addition, the Committee also recommended extensions of indication for Entyvio, Keytruda, Lorviqua and Teysuno.