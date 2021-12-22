“Enough”: Max Verstappen poked fun at Lewis Hamilton’s recent title

Lewis hamilton saw his eighth Formula 1 world title slip away on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Subsequently, the British pilot made no statements or public appearances until the recent ceremony at Windsor Castle, where the Prince of Wales, Charles, named him “Sir.” As a result, Max Verstappen – his executioner – joked about it.

Max Verstappen continues to celebrate his first ever Formula 1 championship, and this time he gave an interview at Hangar 7 in Salzburg, home of Red Bull. The Dutchman spoke of his rivalry with Lewis hamilton, although he also took a moment to chicane the Mercedes driver.

Hamilton became the fourth Formula One driver with the title “Sir”

“I cannot become a Sir in the Netherlands, but it is not necessary either. I am a racing driver. The title of world champion is enough ”, expressed Verstappen in dialogue with“ Servus TV ”. On the other hand, regarding the rumors of the British retirement, the Red Bull rider left no room for doubt: “The normal thing is that he returns. His words after the race were emotional, but I am counting on him for 2022 ”.

Lewis hamilton and Max Verstappen even reached the final date of the 2021 Formula 1 calendar, in which, with a controversial finish, Red Bull took the race and the title at Yas Marina. Despite the rivalry between the two, “Mad Max” assured that there is still respect between them.

“In the end, it was good. Of course we’ve had our moments and maybe we were mad at each other. But we also had good duels and overtaking maneuvers. So the respect is still there “concluded Verstappen, who hopes to continue the rivalry with the seven-time world champion in 2022.

Verstappen finished the season with 395.5 points

Mercedes’ plan B in the event of Lewis Hamilton’s possible retirement

Toto Wolff’s statements after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Lewis hamilton lost the possibility of becoming world champion for the eighth time, they created uncertainty in Formula 1. The Briton has not yet come out publicly and that fueled rumors about a possible retirement.

If Hamilton decides to return, in 2022 he will share a team at Mercedes with George Russell. However, as reported by “Motorsport”, the German team would have in mind the French Esteban Ocon to replace the 36-year-old.