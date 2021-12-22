Emma Watson, 30, threats of withdrawal and a life of activism | People

In recent years, Little women, written by Louisa May Alcott, has become one of the most revisited works of not only feminine but feminist literature. Its six protagonists – Aunt March, the mother, the four sisters – have active roles, determined and with an unusual physical and mental activity for a novel of 1868. Hence, in the XXI century a film version, revisited by the director Greta Gerwig and with some of the best actresses of her generations, she was a sweetheart. No one doubted from the first moment that the famous feminist and activist Emma Watson (Paris, 1990) would be present in the adaptation. Many bet on the role of the very free writer Jo for her, but in the end she put herself in the shoes of the eldest of the sisters, Meg. It suited him like a glove. What few suspected then, two years ago, is that this would be, at least for a season, his last role in the world of acting.

A few hours ago the headline that Emma Watson was retiring jumped. The verb “temporarily” was read more slowly. Although according to who published it, the newspaper The Daily MailIt was his agent who had said that he would be “inactive” for a season, a few hours later another person from his management team explained to him Entertainment Weekly that it was not so. The British tabloid did not give much more explanation, but claimed that his agent said that his career was “on hiatus” and that “right now he is not going to get involved in new projects”; Instead, Jason Weinberg, one of the heads of the agency that represents her, told the specialized media that “Emma’s social networks are those that are on hiatus, but her career is not.” The truth is that the actress’s last project was released in December 2019 and that at the moment she has no new commitments scheduled.

Other less official sources have stated that his intention is to focus on his personal life. “Emma has decided to go underground, she is settling with Leo. They both prefer to stay hidden. He probably wants to start a family ”, they said to the Daily mail sources supposedly knowledgeable about the couple. That “Leo” they refer to is the actress’s partner for a year and a half, Californian businessman Leo Robinton, also 30, who runs a company dedicated to the legal sale of cannabis-derived products.

Emma Watson and Leo Robinton in Los Angeles in November 2020. 3 (GTRESONLINE)

Those who criticize everything on social networks did not take long to highlight that the feminist par excellence withdraws for a man, but that is not entirely true, it is not even confirmed. Watson has always had an on-and-off relationship with film. Although he has not stopped dedicating himself to it – except for a couple of years, between 2008 and 2010, when he focused on his university studies – he has preferred to make a few films a year, between one and two, to be able to dedicate himself to other tasks focused on the activism that required his attention and where his voice has been widely heard.

For starters, Watson has a degree in English Literature from the prestigious American University of Brown, so she could dedicate herself to teaching or, given the fortune of close to 100 million euros she accumulates, simply to read. But also, since last June, who will always be Hermione in the Harry Potter saga, is also part of the Board of Directors of the Kering conglomerate, one of the main fashion groups in the world and under which brands such as Balenciaga, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta or Gucci. Watson chairs the group’s sustainability committee.

Sustainability has been one of the interpreter’s workhorses for several years and, as in all her causes, she is deeply involved and uses her image to stir consciences. Almost six years ago, in 2015, she made a commitment to only wear garments that are ecologically and ethically produced and whose traceability is sustainable, something she accomplishes thanks to her stylist, Sarah Slutsky, and which she made especially visible during the promotional tour of Beauty and the Beast, in 2017. Then he created an Instagram account where he was showing and explaining the clothes he used, all of them sustainable.

Feminism is the other great activist struggle for Watson, who has led marches, made public statements and took a position – in a way that not everyone has always considered correct – on issues in favor of women. Her now famous speech to the UN Assembly in New York in September 2014, where she is a goodwill ambassador for UN Women, made her one of the most recognizable feminist icons on the planet. In 2018 he donated more than € 1 million to the Justice and Equality Fund to support victims of sexual harassment. By gestures, don’t miss it: she even got a feminist symbol tattooed, the slogan Time’s Up.

Perhaps because he has known her from a very young age and is aware of its effects, fame for fame has never interested him. Just for what he can accomplish with her. As she bluntly said when she was criticized for a photo shoot, in that case because she posed without a shirt, “feminism is about giving women the ability to choose.” “Feminism is not a stick with which to hit women. It’s about freedom, fairness, “he told the BBC. And that freedom is what has allowed him to choose another path now: that of power, if he finally decides, to say goodbye. Or at least see you soon.