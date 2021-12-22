Elsa Pataky knows where the rumor of her separation from Chris Hemsworth came from and tells everything, EVERYTHING

It seems that Elsa Pataky (45) He has taken a liking to speaking clearly and letting go of rumors, and if a few weeks ago he broke his silence to say that nothing at all is a crisis, now he has decided to tell how and where did the false information come from published by the Australian media assuring that she and Chris Hemsworth (38) They were going through their worst moment because of the actor’s good relationship with his partner Pom klementieff.

In an interview with the magazine ‘Hello!’, The actress explained in detail how these rumors were forged and all the manipulation that was behind it. “Like all the rumors that some media are invented to sell arose. The photo they published was of a dinner that the entire ‘Thor’ film crew had. In the photo they published, the other colleagues who were there were roughly erased to give false information“Elsa assured, adding that it seemed something” quite pathetic.

In addition, he wanted to explain that in no case would Pom have caused any kind of jealousy in the couple because she is friends with both and has even been at home to visit. “Pom is a friend of ours, she was in Byron at home and I can tell you that she is a lovely woman and Chris and I both get along very well with her. “

Finally, he wanted to make it clear that they are very well, that they are still a well-matched marriage and that there was nothing true in the crisis rumors. “We are doing very well, working, taking care of the kids, surrounded by good friends … I don’t think you could ask for more.”