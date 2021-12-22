Elon Musk shares a 25-year-old video in which Bill Gates explains “the madness” of the Internet to the mockery of his interviewer

Watching the recording, which depicts the “almost unimaginable nature of the present,” Musk evoked Web3, while noting that, at the moment, it seems more like a “marketing buzzword.”

The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, Elon Musk, on Sunday drew a nostalgic parallel to the to share on his Twitter account a historic video in which the American ‘angel’ investor Jason calacanis reacts to a 1995 interview between Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and host David Letterman.

In the televised conversation, Gates explains to Letterman the nature of the Internet, while the latter seems to poke fun at a still nascent concept that was then almost unknown.

“What is happening with this Internet? Do you know anything about this?“Asks the presenter to Gates, who points out that the Web is a” place where people post information “so that everyone can have their own website or access the latest data.” It’s crazy what’s going on. ” Gates says.

After admitting that it is easy to criticize something when you do not understand it, as is his case, Letterman ironically attacks the functions of the Internet, suggesting that its creators they reinvented the wheel. After explaining that a few months ago it was announced in a big way that, thanks to the Internet, one could listen to a baseball game on his computer, the presenter said to himself: “Does the radio sound like you?”, Which unleashes laughter of the audience on the set. Gates then explains that, in this case, there is a difference between radio and the Internet, since “you can watch a baseball game whenever you want“.

“The video recorders sound to you? “Letterman asks again, as the audience bursts into laughter.

In his reaction to the video, Calacanis points out that the conversation, recorded more than 25 years ago, reminds him of what is happening now with Web3 or Web 3.0, the new generation of the Internet that contrasts with the decentralization of information.

“Given the almost unimaginable nature of the present, what will the future look like?” Elon Musk wrote in his tweet. “I am not suggesting that web3 is real – at the moment it seems more of a marketing buzzword than a reality— I’m just wondering what the future will be like in 10, 20, 30 years. 2051 rings madly futuristic! “he added.