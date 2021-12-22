Elon Musk one step away from going to Mars: what is his master plan

The latest challenge from the South African American businessman Elon Musk, recently named Personality of the Year by the magazine Time, is transform carbon dioxide (C02) taken from the atmosphere in space rocket fuel.

Elon Musk was chosen as “person of the year”: what he did

The initiative, according to Musk himself, it will do the Earth good and is “important to Mars too”, said the mogul this week.

Bloomberg

“SpaceX is starting a program to collect CO2 from the atmosphere and transform it into rocket fuel. Join if you’re interested, “Musk tweeted. He added:”It will also be important for Mars“.

Will also be important for Mars – Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2021

The new SpaceX program would be based on a type of technology – the Direct Air Capture- which is still in the early stages of development.

Time last Monday named Musk Personality of the Year, founder of the company specialized in the production of electric cars Tesla and space entrepreneur through SpaceX.

The billionaire, who has an interest in colonizing Mars, plan orbital flights for next year as part of SpaceX’s plan to make America’s return to the Moon possible.

Musk became the richest person in the world this year, surpassing his rival in the space race Jeff Bezos, founder of the online sales platform Amazon.