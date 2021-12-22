Dwayne Johnson shows off his spectacular tattoo after four years of work

Dwayne johnson He is very close to finishing a very special tattoo for him. It is a spectacular bull that covers most of his right arm. Specifically, from your shoulder to your bicep. And this, speaking of an actor as huge as The Rock, it is not a small thing.

But it is more spectacular when we find out how long it has taken the tattoo artist to carry out this work: four years. “Yomico He is masterful in his skill and we have spent many months collaborating on the details and history that the tattoo will represent. Almost finished, it’s almost time to break the tequila, “explained the actor.

Dwayne johnsonFurthermore, he has insisted that his tattoos must have a special meaning for him. Something that obviously also happens in his spectacular bull. “We talked for hours about the man I am today, compared to what I was before. And who I will always be. We all want to grow and evolve. The man is fine … let the blood and pain begin,” he said.

The Rock: history and meaning of his tattoo

The history of his tattoo starts in 2017. Then, The Rock on his arm he wore a much simpler bull than he now has. “I got this tattoo when I was just a child. Now I need it to reflect myself as a man. Humbly, it has also become a symbol of strength, endurance, heart, power and challenge for so many people around the world,” he commented in social networks.

The actor has also revealed the meaning of his tattoo: “From the cracks and great damage to the bone that represent the harsh life lessons that I have learned over the years. Like the scars and wrinkles, I am very grateful to have them because they deserve. “