Dwayne Johnson presents award – Diario Libre

Dwayne johnson had a great gesture in the delivery of the “People’s Choice Awards“In which the renowned actor gave him his prize to a fanatic. He received the honor of being the “champion of the public”, but said that he did not consider himself as such.

The famous actor began his speech by implicating his idol, Muhammad Ali, who obtained the same prize years ago. The boxer is the top idol of “The Rock”, who apparently had the pleasure of meeting when he was just a child. For him, Ali was always kind to him and to all people, which has remained a legacy for him.

That is why for Johnson it is incredible to have been chosen like this, this being prize for people admired for good deeds outside of the entertainment environment. But, on the awards night, he invited a receiving of the foundation which he surprised by giving his prize.

This girl has been struggling with her illness for years and is a clear example of perseverance, which is why Johnson wanted to give her the recognition she deserved. Without a doubt, the actor loves helping people, so he took advantage of the important night to fulfill his dream for the young woman.