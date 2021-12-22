Dwayne Johnson captains ‘Project Rampage’ tonight on Antena 3

Antena 3 broadcasts tonight, at 10:45 p.m. a new screening of ‘Project Rampage’ in ‘El peliculón’ of Antena 3. Directed by Brad Peyton in 2018, the film stars Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jake Lacy, Joe Manganiello, Marley Shelton, PJ Byrne, Demetrius Grosse and Jack Quaid, among others.

Primatologist Davis Okoye (Johnson), a man who keeps his distance from other people, has a strong bond with George, the extraordinarily intelligent silverback gorilla whom he has been caring for since he was born. But when a genetic experiment goes wrong, this gentle ape turns into a huge, raging creature. To make matters worse, it is soon discovered that other animals with the same alteration exist, and these newly created alpha predators begin to rampage across North America destroying everything that stands in their way.