Dumbledore’s Secrets’; Mads Mikkelsen, Johnny Depp’s replacement

After being accused by his ex-partner, Amber heard, of domestic violence, Johnny Depp had to leave the magical world of JK Rowling, this time, starring the Oscar winner, Eddie redmayne, who plays Newt Scamander.

The short side of Johnny Depp as Grindelwald, the antagonist of this new era in the franchise, was highly criticized after various complaints of sexual harassment and “misfortunes” in which the actor was a participant, thus requesting its “cancellation” and that it be withdrawn from future films of Fantastic Animals.

Although his Amber Heard’s accusations took an unexpected course, resulting in that she would have violated to the actor of Pirates of the Caribbean, it seems that Warner found the ideal replacement for Gellet Grindelwald, now played by Mads mikkelsen, recognized for his work as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal (2013-2016) or Kaecillius in Doctor Strange (2016), among others.

The trailer, promising and with few scenes of Mikkelsen as the antagonist, left the fans ‘potterheads’ eager for this installment, however, some still cry for the “injustice” against Johnny Depp, who, after the alleged abuse case against his Amber Heard, was boycotted and denied participation in any project, as he had been marked as the actress’s beater.

In networks, fans celebrate that Mikkelsen enters the magical world of Rowling, however, they emphasize that they will continue to miss Depp’s interpretation. “What they did to Deep was ugly but Mads is clearly a better actor”, add a Facebook user.

“It is me more evil and imposing. I love Johnny but still and this man does better, but for adults ”,“ there is no comparison ”, they inquire.

For his part, Mads Mikkelsen previously commented in an interview that “there has to be a bridge between what Johnny Depp did and what I will do, I also have to make it mine. But also we have to find some links and bridges so that it does not separate completely from what he has already achieved masterfully”.