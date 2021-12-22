Dry shampoos (of well-known brands) removed from the market due to a possible carcinogenic chemical

The water crisis, and of course the revelation that It is not so good to wash our hair daily with soap and water. It has led us to resort to products such as dry shampoo, which in addition to being easy to use, remove dirt.

However, this option has experienced a setback. The company Proter & Gamble has voluntarily recalled dozens of dry spray conditioners and shampoos, from the Pantene, Aussie and Herbal Essences line.

Beceno: a hidden enemy in your favorite hygiene product?

Through its website, the company reported that the presence of a substance had been detected: benzene. According to the National Cancer Institute, it is a colorless chemical, which is associated with an increased risk of developing leukemia and other blood diseases.

This substance usually enters the body through inhalation by mouth or through the skin. The most common sources of this chemical are cigarette smoke, adhesives, cleaning products, and paint removers.

We must clarify!

Although the presence of benzene was found, it was not in quantities harmful to the body. However, the company decided to withdraw the shampoo, for the greater safety of its users.

It should be emphasized that humans can be exposed to this chemical inside and outside their homes. Before you decide to give up your favorite products.