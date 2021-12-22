Don’t Look Up Leonardo DiCaprio Jennifer Lawrence How does a movie seek to change the perception of scientists?

The protagonists of the delivery projected the intentions of the film before its premiere on Netflix.

Don’t look up It is one of the great Netflix premieres for the end of 2021. It is a non-minor installment, thanks to a cast of Hollywood stars led by Leonardo Dicaprio Y Jennifer Lawrence. Both actors referred to the potential of the film, in a press conference in which he was present RedGol .

In the story, astronomy student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio) make the discovery of an asteroid orbiting within the solar system. The problem is that it is about to collide with Earth. The other problem is that nobody seems to care.

It turns out that alerting humanity to the fateful collision of a rock the size of Mount Everest is considered inconvenient news, so they will have only six months before the asteroid hits, and their mission to navigate the complicated news cycle of 24 hours and get the attention of the social-obsessed public before it’s too late.

Asked about how they hope the film will change the public’s perception of science and the people who practice it, Leonardo Dicaprio highlighted that “we obviously hope they will be heard. Adam created this film, which was about climate change, but he gave it a sense of urgency by making it about a meteor hitting Earth in six months and how science has become politicized. There are alternative facts.

“And I am simply grateful to play a character who is loosely inspired by many people that I have met in the scientific community and, in particular, climate scientists who are trying to communicate the urgency of this problem, and at the same time feel how they are being postponed. to the last page of the newspapers “he added.

Don’t Look Above: Why is the movie so important to Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence?

The actor also highlighted that “I love the way we portray these two different characters. One is incredibly outgoing, Greta Thumberg-type, while mine tries to play within the system.”.

“But I also love the way he’s incredibly candid about how we are so immensely distracted from the truth these days. And of course, then Covid came along and there’s a whole new scientific argument in the mix.”.

“So this is a movie that is very important to be a part of in these particular moments,” DiCaprio postulated.

Meanwhile, along the same lines, Jennifer Lawrence stressed that “It is very sad and frustrating to see how people who have dedicated their lives to knowing the truth are ignored because people do not like what they have to say”.

Don’t look up will debut this Friday, December 24 on the Netflix platform.