Dollar price today December 22, appreciating peso

Today Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the dollar is trading at $ 20.7711 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to the latest Banxico report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday at 20.8173 units.

According to economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.13% or 2.7 cents, trading around 20.78 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.7537 and a maximum of 20.8603 pesos.

Although the Mexican peso is appreciating today, it continues to respect the support of 20.70 pesos per dollar, a level at which purchase orders for dollars seem to be located. In addition, there is less liquidity in the financial market, characteristic of the second half of December.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $ 20.8173 – Sale: $ 20.8173

: Buy $ 20.8173 – Sale: $ 20.8173 HSBC : Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12

: Buy: $ 20.44 – Sale: $ 21.12 Banamex : Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 21.31

: Buy: $ 20.09 – Sale: $ 21.31 Bancomer: Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.11

Buy: $ 20.21 – Sale: $ 21.11 Banorte: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Scotiabank: Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00

Buy: $ 19.00 – Sale: $ 22.00 IXE: Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05

Buy: $ 19.65 – Sale: $ 21.05 Bajío Bank: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Monex: Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.38

Buy: $ 20.38 – Sale: $ 21.38 Azteca Bank: Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.29

Buy: $ 20.00 – Sale: $ 20.29 Inbursa: Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30

Buy: $ 20.30 – Sale: $ 21.30 Santander: Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45

Buy: $ 19.91 – Sale: $ 21.45 Exchange: Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.34

Buy: $ 20.32 – Sale: $ 21.34 Banregio: Buy: $ 19.40 – Sale: $ 21.50

As for bitcoin, at the moment it stands at $ 48,750.0 with a downward trend in real time.

Regarding the euro, this is priced at $ 23.51 pesos, for $ 27.69 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

