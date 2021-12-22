Do you want Starfield? Bethesda publishes this new game art

The arrival of Starfield in 2022 for Xbox devices is one of the most anticipated events. Knowing that the game still not ready to show himself to the world, Bethesda has published in the official account of the game an image with which we can get an idea of ​​what the fauna and environment of one of the planets that can be explored during the course of the adventure will be like.

This is the most ambitious game the company and Todd Howard are developing. Therefore, its objective to follow is to fill it with a multitude of elements seen in its most successful RPGs so that we feel comfortable when it comes to playing it for the first time.

This will be one of the planets that will be part of the Starfield galaxy

Even though we should wait until the Xbox conference at E3 2022 In order to see the game in all its splendor, it would not be unreasonable to think that in the coming months from the Austin offices they will share unpublished material with which to raise expectations.

While that comes or not, well is this small preview of what awaits us. Here is the tweet and the promised art.

During your travels you will discover many unique environments, some lush and abundant in life.

Do you feel like joining the Constellation? Remember that Starfield will be released on November 11, 2022 for Xbox Series, PC and Cloud Gaming.