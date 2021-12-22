Do not miss the opportunity to get this free game for Xbox

Microsoft has a surprise for everyone, because a new free Xbox game is available in the Microsoft Store. And it must be said, those who have already played it can safely say that the new free game for Xbox is at least an interesting option. This offer is limited to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, although it is not within the games already announced in December Xbox Live Gold, but it is totally new.

The new free game for Xbox is Port Royale 3, which was released 2012 for Xbox 360. Although the reviews weren’t very positive, it’s still a good option to have in your library, plus it’s completely free.

Port Royale 3: the new free game for Xbox

For a limited time (although not specified), all Xbox Live Gold subscribers can download Port Royale 3 for free. It is not the first time that the game has been offered for free through Xbox Live Gold. Developed by Gaming Minds Studios and published by Kalypso Media, Port Royale 3 is a business simulation game that arrived in 2012 to mixed reviews, offering a new entertainment option for gamers.

In Port Royale 3, the new free game for Xbox, explore the Caribbean Sea in the turbulent 17th century where the powerful kingdoms of Spain, England, France and the Netherlands fight for the colonies.