Did Zac Efron surprise you? This is what Megan Fox looks like after undergoing the scalpel, it was instead EXTREME

Zac efron It continues to be a trend in social networks due to its physical change, because after it appeared in a video clip for Earth Day, Internet users noticed the use exaggerated botox. However, the former star of Disney You are not the only one who has abused this treatment, losing some of its natural appeal.

One of the actresses who has been singled out for undergoing the scalpel is Megan fox, who was considered for many years one of the most beautiful faces of Hollywood. Since her appearance in “Transformers” she has captivated viewers with her beauty and talent.

Little by little, the American actress was moving away from the show business, because now she dedicates herself 100 percent to her family, her three children: Journey, Bodhi, and Noah, whom she had with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, from whom he parted ways last year.

In social networks, Fox is very little active. Sometimes he usually shares photos of his family and some of his looks, and this is where his followers noticed the radical change. His angelic face with which he conquered the big screen looks totally different now.

Local media have announced that the aesthetic arrangements did not happen overnight, because during his career he has fixed his nose, filled his lips, filled her cheekbones, I know put botox and the bust was increased.

“I love you, but why did you change your face so much?”, “You were prettier when you didn’t have so many surgeries”, “This is not Megan Fox, what the hell did she do to her face?”, Were some of the messages that his fans placed in his photo published on his account Instagram.

mfa