Did the money run out in Guadalajara? The amount that Chivas could not pay for Sebastián Córdova

One of the novels of the transfer market winter heading to Closing 2022 of the MX League, was the famous exchange between the America Y Chivas. But when the Uriel Antuna thing ended up falling, from Coapa they offered to Sebastian Cordova on sale; but nevertheless, Guadalajara could not face the payment of the amount required to sign him. And the footballer ended up joining Tigres UANL.

According to what was reported by the journalist Jesús Hernández, in the YouTube program ‘PQ Peloteros’, Azulcrema continued to be interested in the departure of the midfielder (disagreeing with coach Santiago Solari); but From the group that Amaury Vergara and Ricardo Peláez command, they clarified that they did not have that money.

According to the cited source, the Americanistas put a sale sign on Sebastián Córdova with a price of eight million dollars. Despite the fact that from the Sacred Herd they had an interest in reinforcing themselves with the element of the National Team, They were far from being able to make such an investment, which also implied taking over the contract and salary.

After the wait and before the refusal of the Guadalajara team, América began looking for options to locate him. There The University students led by Miguel Herrera appeared, who already directed Sebastián Córdova and managed to take advantage of him. In the last hours, he traveled to the Sultana del Norte to become a reinforcement of the Auriazul team.

Chivas transfers at the moment

For now Chivas de Guadalajara has a single reinforcement that it could be made official in the next few hours; is about Roberto Alvarado, from Cruz Azul. Additionally, borrowers Josécarlos Van Rankin (Portland Timbers); Oswaldo Alanís (San Jose Earthquakes) and Alexis Peña (Cruz Azul).