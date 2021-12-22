Cryptocurrencies: they do not stop falling but there are 3 that still give profits

Cryptocurrency price analysis continues to be bearish. Bitcoin, the most valuable digital currency in the ecosystem, trades at US $ 45,800 and for the moment it cannot exceed the “barrier” of US $ 50,000.

On several occasions, analysts and crypto experts speculated that before the end of the year Bitcoin would hit a new all-time high of $ 100,000.

Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies: they go up in price and there is a hidden reason

But nevertheless, the panorama is totally different from the assumption: According to the Fear and Greed Index, which marks the temperament of the crypto market, investors feel “extreme fear”; and the outlook is neither positive nor favorable for Bitcoin.

Source: Fear and Greed Index

Other cryptocurrencies like Ether, Binance Coin, Solana, Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Polkadot they accompanied the fall and fell as much as 16%.

In any case, the result for 2021, despite the current downward trend, is positive: Bitcoin gave 57.93% gains in dollars to its investors so far in 2021.

Bitcoin: they deciphered two secrets and you already know how much it will be worth in 2022

The two “hidden” reasons that move the price of Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin and Ether, the cryptocurrency of Ethereum.

According to a report in the academic journal Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control, the prices of digital currencies are related to two factors: on the one hand, The latest announcements from the United States on indicators that prevent risks (called forward-looking indicators) affect cryptocurrencies.

On the other hand, whenever there is an update in the consumer confidence index (an indicator that marks the level of confidence of North Americans in economic activity), there is a variation in the crypto market.

In short, the price of cryptocurrencies spreads from global markets and in the event of a drop, their price will also fall.

Venture capitals invest US $ 30,000 M in crypto and US $ 77 M are from Argentina

The 3 cryptocurrencies that continue to profit despite the fall

Avalanche

The Avalanche cryptocurrency ranks as the 10th most traded digital currency in the entire ecosystem, according to the Coinmarketcap platform.

In the last seven days, it gave 22% profit to its investors and its price is around US $ 103.

Moon

Moon

Luna, the Terra blockchain token, gave 30% profit in the last seven days to its investors. Today, it trades at US $ 77.

Luna, the only cryptocurrency that rises: how is the “burning” that prevents its fall

XRP

Crypto XRP jumped 3% amid Bitcoin’s slide and is trading at US $ 0.8.

In addition, its volume increased by 128% in the last 24 hours, which means that more and more investors are buying and selling, pushing its price higher.