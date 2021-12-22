Crossing Córdova as cold chest is because they don’t know him

The ‘Piojo’ Herrera considered that Sebastián Córdova was no longer comfortable in America due to so much change of position

Miguel Herrera, technician of Tigers, ruled out that Sebastian Cordova be “a cold chest” and pointed out that those who classify him that way, it is because they do not know the former player of America.

“I think that the one who classified him as having a cold chest does not even know him, is a player with a lot of courage, a lot of pride,” said the Tigres coach, who coincided with Córdova at the Eagles.

Sebastián Córdova had his first day as a Tigres player after passing medical exams Courtesy

“I think, without a doubt, he was the one sacrificed, he no longer played, any player lowers his performance, he feels bad. When change comes in and they expect him to be the one to solve, it was a difficult scenario, he was also not comfortable, you could see him in his actions and in his face, “added Miguel Herrera, in an interview with ESPN.

The ‘Piojo’ coincided with Sebastián Córdova in América and made him one of its most outstanding players in the azulcrema squad. Now, with Tigres, he hopes to have a “better version” of the also bronze medalist.



1 Related

“I never demanded of him, he always showed initiative, I asked him to jump on the team and he did it, he appeared in games against Chivas, Pumas, Cruz Azul, scoring goals, he was always the player who carried the threads of the team, generated game and goal ”, commented Herrera.

Regarding the reinforcements of Tigres for the next season, Miguel Herrera commented that He hopes that this week the transfer of Jesús Ángulo de Atlas to the northern team will be closed and mentioned that they are not interested in Jonathan Dos Santos.

Query here all the news and results of Tigres.

“I am not interested in Jonathan, we are very complete in that part. In the past I brought (Juan Pablo) Vigón, who plays on the right, (Jesús) Dueñas who has just renewed, I opted for a young man from the quarry, plus (Rafael) Carioca, we are complete ”.

In the event of the Angle pass, Tigres would already have two reinforcements for the next tournament.