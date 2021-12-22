Criticism: Criticism of “Finch”, by Miguel Sapochnik, with Tom Hanks (Apple TV +)

Although it would have deserved a theatrical release for its imposing visual display, this film by the director of half a dozen episodes of game of Thrones comes directly to the streaming platform Apple TV +.

Finch (United States / 2021). Direction: Miguel Sapochnik. Cast: Tom Hanks and Caleb Landry Jones. Screenplay: Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Photography: Jo Willems. Music: Gustavo Santaolalla. Edition: Tim Porter. Duration: 115 minutes. Premiere on Friday 5 on Apple TV +.

A man (the last survivor left on Earth?), A dog and a robot that this human has built are the three protagonists of Finch, a tale of survival in a post-apocalyptic world with elements of a road-movie (there is a long journey from St. Louis to San Francisco), some humor, emotion and the inevitable tragic aspects.

I’m legend + WALL-E + Castaway (Here Tom Hanks does not speak to the volleyball Wilson but to the robot Jeff and the Goodyear dog) could be a kind of synthesis of this sought-after script by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell that Miguel Sapochnik, director of Repo Men: The Gatherers and from various episodes of Dr. House, True detective Y game of Thrones.

The film is visually stunning in its exposition of a destroyed and radiation-dominated planet, narratively classic and dramatically correct, albeit without flare. Hanks gives away his customary nobility in the role of an engineer named Finch Weinberg, while Caleb Landry Jones must bring the dose of humor typical of a novice and clumsy robot, who learns to hit, via the motion capture technique. Ah, the dog chosen for the filming is a capo.

Finch It is entertainment conceived with undeniable professionalism and is almost always followed with interest, but at the same time it leaves the feeling that it could have taken a risk with more disturbing and provocative scenes. He is content with an innocent tone and a certain spirit of cinema eighties (note the producers are Robert Zemeckis and the Amblin company that Steven Spielberg founded), which are enjoyed but left wanting for something more.

Subscriptions are the best way for readers to directly support independent journalism endeavors and help sustain a quality product.

Thanks to a contribution of just 250 pesos per month (the cost of a coffee), which is debited from any card via Payment Market, subscribers and subscribers access every Friday first thing in the morning to a cared and curated Newsletter with trend analysis and every Wednesday they receive recommendations for movies and series on our channel of WhatsApp.

In addition, there are other benefits (such as three months free of charge on the streaming platform MUBI), exclusive videoconferences and significant discounts for all our courses and workshops.

Promotion: Those who join until the end of November will have access at no additional charge to the last 20 exclusive newsletters.

For more information you can write to us at OthersCinesClub@gmail.com

Subscribe me