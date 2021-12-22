crack of Tigres, Sebastián Córdova and Jonathan Dos Santos

The Eagles of America, officially, they no longer have Sebastian Cordova. Although for weeks the rumors indicated that the ’10’ would leave CoapaIt was just this Tuesday, December 21, that it became a reality. But conversations with UANL Tigers they didn’t end there. From New Lion there was a return that turned the operation into an unprecedented negotiation.

As part of the pact, the institution cream blue would receive Katty Martinez. The 23-year-old forward who debuted in the Monterrey cast in the Opening 2017 and that is also part of the Selection of Mexico, would join the group commanded by the English Craig Harrington for him Shouts Mexico C22 of the Liga MX Femenil, according to a TUDN report.

On the other hand, the procedures for Jonathan Dos Santos. In this case, the steering wheel gets closer and closer to the Eagles of America. What is missing? Simply that the results of the medical examinations arrive. Once he is ok in that sense, he will proceed to sign his contract to make his incorporation to the team official. Santiago Solari.

Club América will transfer a player to Atlético San Luis

As part of the procedures that make up the Stove Soccer of the MX League, the Eagles of America they yielded to the central defender Ramon Juarez to the Athletic San Luis. This was announced by Azulcrema through its official social media accounts: “Ramon Juarez, we wish you all the success in your loan with saint Louis“.

Carlos Reinoso gave his opinion on the departure of Sebastián Córdova

Carlos Reinoso, who for weeks has been concerned about the departure of Sebastian Cordova from the Eagles of America, in a talk with RECORD, he said: “I don’t know what happened to Cordova, but he is a boy that personally I really like how he plays, but in the America he had very few minutes, he did not play and I think that when you have a talented boy, born in the club, you have to give him minutes to know how he is going to respond. “