Cleveland adds Evan Mobley to casualty list due to elbow injury

The Cleveland Cavaliers they will lose their rookie center, Evan mobley, between 2 and 4 weeks, according to what was reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The loss comes as a result of a elbow sprain, that the talented 20-year-old suffered on Monday’s NBA afternoon, when the Cavaliers lost to the Boston Celtics.

Without a doubt, it is news that hits hard on the team, since Cleveland is going through a good collective moment, reaching the playoffs position, in fifth place in the Eastern Conference.

Mobley, star in power

The 2.11 meter youngster has shown great versatility and potential in the 15 games he has played so far with the ‘Cavs’, after being chosen third in the 2021 Draft.

Mobley averages 14.6 points, 8 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, and one steal in 33.7 minutes of play on average.

