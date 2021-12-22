Christmas 2021: movies you can watch on Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO and Netflix | Revtli | | ANSWERS

Christmas It is a party that is lived as a family. Therefore, it is a great opportunity to watch Christmas movies with all members of the household. In this note we share the list made by mundodeportivo.com with all the tapes you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus and HBO.

Christmas Movies on Disney Plus

1. My poor little angel (1990)

A Christmas classic. The film tells the story of Kevin MacAllister, a boy who has been left home alone since his family went to France on vacation and forgot about him.

2. Noelle (2019)

This film tells the story of Noelle, who wants to do an important act at Christmas when she sees that her brother Nick will be the successor to her father, Santa Claus, the next party on December 24th. He has a lot of pressure on him, so he goes on a trip. Noelle, seeing that he does not return, does everything possible to find him and save Christmas.

3. Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)

Although his version of Christmas is very different from what everyone has, Jack Skellington sets out to improve this holiday with the help of the people. A film by the great director Tim Burton.

4. A Christmas Carol (2009)

It is an animated adaptation of the Charles Dickens classic. The protagonist is Ebenezer Scrooge (Jim Carrey), a moody man who will begin to change his way of being thanks to the Christmas spirit.

5. The jewel of the family (2005).

It tells the story of the Stones, a very unconventional family. The story begins with the arrival of the eldest son’s girlfriend, who lives and works in New York.

6. ‘The Santa Clause’ (1994)

A successful person named Scott Calvin decides to put on a Santa Claus suit not knowing that he would end up becoming the most famous character at the Christmas party.

Christmas Movies on Amazon Prime

1. The great riot (2017)

Preparing for Christmas is one of the biggest challenges Amy, Kiki and Carla face in the sequel to “Bad Mothers.”

2. Last Christmas (2019)

Kate is a young woman who works as an elf in a Christmas shop that, curiously, is open all year. Her life does not go through a good time until she meets Tom, a generous but mysterious man.

3. Bloody Christmas (2019)

This film tells the story of a murderer who commits his crimes on Christmas Eve in Norway. After being locked up for 6 years, he escapes a few days before Christmas. Your objective is a group of friends who are going to meet in the village.

4. Christmas at Pemberly Manor (2018)

Actress Jessica Lowndes plays Elizabeth Bennet, a young New York event planner on a mission to coordinate a Christmas festival in a small town. On the other hand, the actor Michael Rady is a tycoon who does not know how to live Christmas and who is also in town to close the sale of the farm that his uncle left him as an inheritance.

5. The man who invented Christmas

Writer Charles Dickens, who is played by Dan Stevens, created the fable “A Christmas Account” in October 1843. While it was a success, his subsequent novels really failed. Due to the economic difficulties he was experiencing, he himself released a work to the rejection of the publishers.

Christmas Movies on HBO

1. The Grinch (2000)

In Villa Who lives a Grinch who enjoys ruining Christmas for all the inhabitants of the city. Do not miss this funny story.

2. Day of the Beast (1995)

A father named Ángel Berriatua comes to the conclusion, after more than 25 years of study, that on Christmas 1995 the Antichrist will be born. Two friends will help you save the world.

3. Villaviciosa next door (2016)

Villaviciosa next door is the name of a town whose main economic engine, the spa, is about to close. However, the hopes of saving the town return a person wins the Lottery Fat. The problem? The winning number was sold at a hostess club.

Christmas Movies on Netflix

1. Christmas in California: City Lights (2021)

It is the sequel to the Christmas romance “Christmas in California.” Callie and Joseph leave the ranch to run a family business in San Francisco.

2. Klaus (2019)

A cold and dark town will be filled with joy and happiness thanks to the friendship between a selfish postman and a sullen toymaker.

3. Love Actually (2003)

The film tells the story of several couples who have to fight with problems of the heart, family, marriages and airports in the middle of Christmas.

4. A father for Christmas (2021)

Four sisters who are at odds are surprised when they receive a visit from their estranged father for Christmas.

5. The Holiday (2006)

Amanda (Cameron Diaz) and Iris (Kate Winslet) decide to trade their homes and experience completely different Christmases because they are trapped in a vicious cycle of relationships that go nowhere.

6. Single until Christmas (2021)

Peter asks a friend to pretend to be his boyfriend for Christmas, but everything changes when they interact with the family.

