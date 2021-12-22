Chris Hemsworth spoke about the pressure he feels heading into Thor: Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth He has already played Thor in a ton of Marvel Studios movies, however, while the actor is preparing to bring the god of thunder to life in his fourth solo film, he seems to still feel pressure to portray the character well.

During this week, Hemsworth chatted about various topics with GQ Australia and was eventually consulted about his upcoming appearance as Odin’s son.

“There is the same, if not more, pressure now to do that again,” the actor pointed out when asked about the continuation of Thor: Ragnarok. “So there’s a bit of exciting nervous energy that motivates us all to go a little further and make sure we cover all the bases and approach the scene from all angles.”

Yes OK Thor: Love and Thunder It will be headed by Hemsworth as the god of thunder, it will also feature a lot of characters from that saga and other Marvel Studios franchises. Thus, while the film will finally show Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster as Thor, it will also contemplate appearances by the Guardians of the Galaxy.

In that sense, although everything indicates that the Guardians will not appear in the film for long, Hemsworth also told what it was like to work with Chris Pratt, the actor behind Star-Lord.

“The guy is tremendously impressive with the spontaneity and the humor and the things that come to him. It’s fun, inspiring and intimidating, ”Hemsworth said.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be directed by Taika Waititi and It is currently filming in Australia with a view to a 2022 release.