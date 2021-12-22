Chris Hemsworth and ‘The Rock’ soften the networks by playing with their children and are an example of a good father – Nueva Mujer

Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson better known as ‘The rock’ They have left behind their role as actors to demonstrate the dedicated parents they are when they are with their children.

Famous people often share through their social networks the moments with their children touching their followers who applaud that they share a quality moment with their families

And it is that there is nothing more important for a little boy that the accompaniment of their parents during childhood and Chris and ‘The Rock’ they have understood it.

Some children who have the support from their parents they will be functional adults in the future, as their company helps them to grow physical and emotional.

Chris Hemsworth and Dwayne Johnson the funniest potatoes

During the past weekend the actors could be seen from their homes sharing with their suckers.

On one side, Dwayne turned into a canvas while his daughter Jazzy he paints his face and he enjoys the moment.

The tender scene published it to congratulate the little girl who fulfilled her 6 years with an emotional message.

“Strong, sweet, independent, happy, creative, confident and most importantly ~ loving and kind. And a WICKED sense of humor 😈. I wonder where he got that from? 😉 I am proud of you, I covered your back and, like your father, I will always be here to guide you through life with my heart and my hands ”, was part of his writing. – Dwayne johnson

Similarly, Chris bragged about one of his target practice with one of his sons on his account at Instagram.

“Don’t try this at home. He fired 63 shots to the back of the neck before nailing him. It’s worth it. This stunt was performed by a couple of lunatics with total disregard for their own safety (don’t worry, it was a rubber arrow), ”wrote the actor. – Chris Hemsworth

In the audiovisual you can see how the child succeeds in the bottle knocking it down, after which it celebrates with joy.

Many netizens joked that he will be the next protagonist of ‘Hawk Eye’ in the movies of Marvel.

On more than one occasion, the stars of Hollywood they have let in their fans in their lives as parents with their family posts.