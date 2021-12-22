Chivas would look for a player who could reach Borussia Dortmund

The Clausura 2022 Tournament is getting closer and closer and with him, the teams continue to strengthen themselves to face the new campaign. Such is the case of Chivas, a picture that already has in its sights a player who in previous years was able to reach football in Europe to play with him Borussia Dortmund.

However the Guadalajara Sports Club not the only team that would seek the services of the footballer, as the Toluca, Juarez and the current Mexican soccer champion, Atlas, they would also have raised their hands to lead him to their ranks.

According to sources close to the player, the sports director of the Sacred Flock, Ricardo PeLáez, would have communicated with Jurgen Damm, who militates in the Atlanta United and their contractual relationship ends until 2023 if a renewal offer does not arrive from the United States team.

And it is that after the low possibilities of the return of Rodolfo Pizarro the rojiblanco team, the coach of Chivas, Marcelo Michel Leaño, I would be looking for a midfielder with the characteristics of Damm. In addition, it would not be the first time that the 29-year-old player had an approach from the squad of Guadalajara.

Even though the contract Jurgen Damm with the team of the MLS ends in 2023, the footballer signed an agreement to facilitate his departure in the event that a team of interest to him seeks his services, which means that Chivas You would not have to seek to pay your clause to bring you to your ranks at Verde Valle.

Why didn’t Jürgen Damm make it to Borussia Dortmund?

During 2016 the interest in Jurgen Damm by the Borussia Dortmund it was real. However, the negotiations between the German club and the player were hasty, so the signing was not achieved and the Mexican remained in the squad of the UANL, club to which he belonged until before emigrating to U.S.

With the Atlanta United, Damm has failed to score in the MLSHowever, it is a key piece in the coach’s tactical scheme, Gonzalo pineda.

