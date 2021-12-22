Chivas likely lineup to visit Mineros in friendly duel

The technician of the Club Guadalajara, Marcelo Michel Leaño You won’t have much of a chance to observe your players before the game starts. Clausura 2022 Tournament, where they will debut on Saturday, January 8 in front of Mazatlán at the Akron Stadium, For this reason, this Wednesday he will seek to refine details in what will be his second preparation duel in the visit to the Mineros de Zacatecas.

In the midst of the controversy over the lack of reinforcements for the Sacred Flock and the little investment that is planned for a new contest in which they will seek, for the umpteenth time, a revenge after that in this 2021 they could barely qualify for the Repechage and were defeated both times, first by Pachuca in Guerd1anes 2021 and a few weeks ago against Puebla on penalties.

The friday before Chivas beat Colima 8-0 in the Second Division and this afternoon they will face Mineros from the Expansion League in a meeting where they will visit Zacatecas in what will also be a well-deserved tribute to him “Teacher” Benjamin Galindo, who just over a year ago suffered a stroke that still does not allow him to perform his activities regularly.

Chivas would take to the field with a large part of those who will be its starters for the Clausura 2022, will be in the goal Raúl Gudiño; in defense Antonio Briseño with Luis Olivas, as a right wing Jesus Sanchez and left Miguel Ponce. In the midfield Jesús Molina accompanying Sergio Flores, as a right hand drive Isaac brizuela and left Jesus Angulo and in the attack Alexis Vega and Ángel Zaldívar.

Chivas vs. Mineros: When and what time is the game?

It will be this wednesday December 22, 2021 when Guadalajara takes the field of the Carlos Vega Villalba Stadium from 5:00 p.m. to sustain another friendly engagement prior to the start of a new campaign in the Liga MX. Until the morning of this day, the transmission channel to follow the game live has not been confirmed, but in Rebaño Pasión we will have all the details.