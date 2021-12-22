Celebrities who fell in love while filming a movie

Recently it emerged the information that ensures that the producer of Spider-Man asked Tom Holland and Zendaya that they will not fall in love.

It was Amy Pascal, Sony’s producer, who suggested to Zendaya and Tom Holland not to fall in love.

“I took Tom and Zendaya to a separate place when we first chose them and had a conversation. Don’t go there, just don’t. Try not to. I gave the same advice to Andrew and Emma. It can complicate things, you know? And they all ignored me, ”was Amy Pascal’s statement to The New York Times.

External source ( Tom Holland and Zendaya.)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

They were one of the most famous and solid couples of Hollywood for a long time. In fact, the news of their breakup was quite traumatic for gossip magazines. But before that happened, they both shot the movie ‘Frente al mar’ (2015), an attempt, according to Jolie herself, to save the marriage. Obviously it didn’t work.

External source (Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.)

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The leading couple of the ‘Twilight’ saga was also the fashionable royal couple in Hollywood. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart shared five films (‘Twilight’, ‘New Moon’, ‘Eclipse’ and the two parts of ‘Breaking Dawn’) between vampires in fiction, based on the novels by Stephanie Meyer, and behind the scenes they they became the idols of a teenage generation that wanted to believe in love. They broke up in 2012 after Stewart’s alleged infidelity with the director of another of his films.

External source (Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson. )

Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz

Although they agreed on ‘Jamón, Jamón’ being very young, it seems that it was the story of Woody Allen, ‘Vivky Cristina Barcelona’, which united them as a couple abroad and thus made them the most international Spanish couple. It was not the last: Fernando León de Aranoa brought them together again in ‘Loving Pablo’ (2017), telling the story between Escobar and the journalist Virginia Vallejo.

External source (Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz.)

Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender

The actors form one of the fashionable couples in Hollywood, and the truth is that they had it very clear: since they met in the first rehearsals of ‘A light between the oceans’ (2016) they began to see each other outside of the filming and to maintain a relationship during it, as well as during the premiere and promotion. Now they are married and are going on vacation to Ibiza to show off their statuesque bodies.

External source (Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

They are currently one of the most popular couples. They met on the set of ‘A Dangerous Relationship’ (2003), and by the time they starred in their second film, ‘A Girl from Jersey’ (2004), they were already immersed in a relationship with promises of marriage. The subsequent drama was known to everyone: Affleck cuts off the engagement, López is devastated and only a few months later the actor begins another relationship with Jennifer Garner, who would soon show her advanced pregnancy.

External source (Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez,)

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling

Ryan and Eva began their relationship in 2011. Then they worked on ‘Crossroads’ (2013). The couple has always remained very out of the media spotlight always. As a result of their relationship, two girls were born, born in 2014 and 2016.

External source (Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling)

Dave Franco and Alison Brie

Franco and Brie met in 2011, off-camera, and began a relationship that became a marriage just a year ago. In fact, already married, they have released two films together: ‘The Disaster Artist’ (2017), where they play a couple (the one you see in the photo), and ‘Little Hours’ (2017), a small ‘indie’ comedy .

External source (Dave Franco and Alison Brie.)

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cirus

Chris’s little brother also worked with his partner. He and Miley starred in the teen drama ‘The Last Song’ (2010). And by interpreting the written story of Nicholas Sparks, love became reality. The couple broke up, but in 2016 they reconciled. And then they broke up again. It is clear that they were not made for each other.

External source (Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cirus.)

Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens

They became the dream of all adolescents of the time with the saga of ‘High School Musical’ (2006-2008), and from their first installment they were immersed in a relationship also off the cameras. The young actors savored success together, but after five years of relationship they decided to pursue their careers (and their lives) separately.

External source (Zac Efron and Vanessa Hudgens)

Jada Pinkett and Will Smith

They met in 1994 at the casting of ‘The Prince of Bel-Air’, where she appeared to be the girlfriend of the protagonist. He did not get the role, but he did get Smith himself, whom he married in 1997. It was not until a few years later that they would share a film with ‘Ali’ (2001).