Cardi B premieres the music video for ‘Up’, a song to overcome your ex’s toxic | Urban

Daniel Gutierrez Dieck

The rapper released the clip for her new song and it is as colorful and quirky as only she knows how to produce them.

Cardi B gave a surprise to all his fans this Friday, February 5 at release his new song, “Up”, alongside his music video.

The new clip of the rapper begins as if she were in mourning, about the coffin of a man who seems to have died in 2020. However, the singer appears standing on it, as if he had managed to dominate it and get it out of his life.

This scene is the perfect prelude to his new song, which focuses on filling a girl who has just ended a relationship with someone with attitude and it did not end well.

“Let’s get it straight girl, you don’t need a man at all / Looking better every day, you’ve got that Benjamin Button“Rapper Cardi B on her new song.

“You’re too pretty to pause on FaceTime (ayy) / Damn I’m just counting the facts / You hate that the way you hate when they say ‘Relax’ / What the hell do you mean by ‘Relax’? / You want more than just physical / It’s been a while since you’ve met someone original / You spend your time drinking wine in your living room, “the rapper sings in a verse.

Also, the music video for “Up” is packed with incredible colors, choreography, and of course fantastic settings. After just a few hours since its premiere, the song has already accumulated more than 2.5 million views on YouTube.

