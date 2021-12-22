Cardi B gives Offset $ 2 million for her birthday

What to give to someone who has everything? This same question was asked by the rapper Cardi B for her husband’s birthday Offset, who turned 30 on December 14.

Faced with the dilemma of what to give to a person who already has everything, the rapper did not risk and gave him money so that he can buy whatever he wants. But the most striking thing about this gift is the amount he gave her: 2 million dollars! An exorbitant amount that he gave him in the form of a check during the birthday party that the member of Migos had.

The videos of the moment in which he gave her the big check have not stopped circulating on social networks since the interpreter of “I Like It” initially shared it on her Instagram stories.

On the birthday of the rapper, the famous singer she dedicated a beautiful message to her husband in which she expressed how proud she is of the man she is becoming.

“Thank you for always being there for me, for being a great confidant and counselor. I am very lucky to have you as a partner in raising our beautiful children. You have so many projects and businesses that you are managing and leading, but you have helped me a lot in this. travel with our two babies, “said Cardi B to congratulate her husband.

The love story between began in 2017 when they began dating and although their relationship has been marked by their comings and goings, together they have managed to overcome all setbacks. Together they have formed a beautiful family with their two children in common: Kulture, three years old, and the baby who was born last September and whose name and face are still unknown.

