Buccaneers to sign Le’Veon Bell; Leonard Fournette goes to injured reserve list

The loss of Fournette is another blow to the Tampa Bay attack, which will also be without Chris Godwin for the remainder of the season.

The corridor of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Leonard Fournette, “probably” will be placed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury that left him on crutches at the end of Sunday night’s game, a league source told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Fournette he would miss the remainder of the regular season, but a source said his return for the playoffs is expected.

Le’Veon Bell is expected to serve as a backup for Ronald Jones II for the remainder of the regular season. Getty Images

With Fournette outcast, the Buccaneers will sign Le’Veon Bell, pending a physical examination, to serve as a substitute for Ronald Jones IIsaid a source to ESPN, confirming a news reported in the first instance by the NFL Network.

The low of Fournette is another hard blow for an offensive of the Bucs who lost the wide receiver Chris godwin for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL in the same game on Sunday night that resulted in a loss to the New orleans saints.

Fournette he injured his hamstring in the third period of Sunday’s game. He has rushed for 812 yards and eight touchdowns on the year.

The Bucs (10-4) lead the NFC South for three games, with three weeks remaining in the regular season.

Information from Jenna Laine and Jeremy Fowler was used in the writing of this note.