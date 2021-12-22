Bruxism: what is it and why do we clench our teeth?

Most episodes of bruxism happen during the intermediate stages of sleep: UNAM. | Photo: Getty Images.

Wake up with tooth pain, bitten tongue, or tight jaw muscles could be a symptom of Bruxism, a disorder that could cause damage to the teeth and mouth. Here we tell you everything you need to know about this condition.

What is bruxism?

Bruxism is the rhythmic activity of the chewing muscles characterized by involuntary movements of clenching and grinding your teeth during sleep, according to the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM).

For its part, the Mayo Clinic defines the bruxism as a characteristic disorder of grinding, gnashing, or clenching the teeth.

There is the daytime bruxism, which occurs unconsciously, when awake, and the night bruxism that takes place while sleeping.

Nocturnal bruxism is considered a sleep-related movement disorder. People who clench or grind their teeth while sleeping are more likely to suffer from other sleep disorderssuch as snoring or breathing pauses, known as sleep apnea.

The waking bruxism, as it is also known, occurs unconsciously and is associated with biopsychosocial factors, mainly work and social stress.

Symptoms and signs of bruxism

According to the Mayo Clinic, some of the signs and symptoms of bruxism They may include the following:

Grinding or clenching the teeth, with a loud sound

Flattened, fractured, cracked, or loose teeth

Worn tooth enamel

Increased tooth pain or sensitivity

Tired or stiff jaw muscles, or a locked jaw

Pain or swelling of the jaw, neck, or face

Pain similar to earache

Dull headache that begins in the temples

Injuries from biting the inside of the cheek

Sleep disturbance

Health consequences of bruxism

In most cases, bruxism does not cause serious complications. However, the intense bruxism May cause:

Damage to teeth, restorations, crowns, or jaw

Tension-related headaches

Severe neck or facial pain

Disorders that appear in the temporomandibular joints, which are located just in front of the ears and that can sound like a clicking sound when the mouth is opened and closed

Why does bruxism occur?

Not determined what causes bruxism, the Mayo Clinic suggests it may be due to a combination of physical, psychological and genetic factors.

In the case of daytime bruxism, this can be due to emotions such as anxiety, stress, anger, frustration or tension.

Although it can also be a coping strategy or a habit during deep concentration.

Meanwhile he bruxism during sleep it may be due to sleep-related chewing activity associated with waking up during sleep.

The UNAM, for its part, points out that the most accepted theory of the origin of bruxism is that of “Central pattern generator” It is produced in the brain stem, since this region of the nervous system is responsible for rhythmic movements in chewing, swallowing, breathing and other functions.

Risk factor’s

Experts have identified a number of risk factors that can contribute to a person developing bruxism.

Increased anxiety or stress can lead to teeth grinding, as well as anger and frustration.

The bruxism it is common in young children and usually disappears in adulthood.

THaving an aggressive, competitive, or hyperactive personality type can increase the risk of bruxism.

Bruxism can be a side effect rare of some psychiatric medications, such as certain antidepressants.

Smoking tobacco, drinking caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, or using recreational drugs can increase risk of suffering from this disorder.

Relatives with bruxism.

Nocturnal bruxism is usually a family trait, so it is possible that other members of a family also have it or have had it.

This disorder can be related to certain medical and mental health disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, dementia, gastroesophageal reflux disorder (gastroesophageal reflux disease), epilepsy, night terrors, sleep-related disorders, such as sleep apnea, and disorder attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Prevention and treatment

The UNAM suggests a series of actions that can be implemented to deal with this disorder, such as: