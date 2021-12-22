Bixie: the haircut that is a combination of a Bob and a Pixie and that will be a trend in 2022

After a year that felt stagnant at best, to put it mildly, it makes sense for people to seek movement, drama and excitement in whatever way they can get it in the new year. This applies especially to the hair area.

As Jae Manuel, hairdresser at Sally Hershberger NoMad in New York, put it: “2022 is about texture and movement. I love to give hair a fresh touch by adding fresh, choppy layers. The hair will look sexy and undone. “

That is not all, of course. There will be short and in-between styles, but each one follows some common denominators – they’re cool and fun. This is where the bixie, one of the haircuts that will be a trend in 2022.

Bixie haircut

As the name sounds, The bixie haircut is a combination of bob and pixie length. It’s shorter than a bob, longer than a pixie, and with the hair off the neck and halfway up the face, ”said April Peele, Salon SCK stylist, adding that it’s the perfect mid-cut for people who have never grown hair past their chin.

“The bixie offers that sweet spot for clients who want to get their hair cut but aren’t ready for the maintenance and compromise of really short hair. Or maybe they want really short hair but can’t get a pixie. “

Combining the two styles also allows you to customize the look to best suit your face. and personal style: “A bixie haircut really speaks to your personality without you saying a word,” said Peele. “It’s fun, versatile, and customizable for your facial features.”

A bixie cut with different lengths. Credit: Getty Images

“A bixie cut is equal parts pixie and bob,” says stylist Andrew Fitzsimons. “It’s a shaggy bob with a mix of layers to add dimension and texture.”

Think of the influx of short haircuts in the mid-to-late 1990s, the ones that weren’t cropped enough to be called pixies, but weren’t long enough to be considered bobs.

Many stars wore it: Winona Ryder, Meg Ryan, Gwyneth Paltrow, Cameron Diaz, Halle Berry, Rachael Leigh Cook, Neve Campbell and Drew Barrymore.