Bitcoin and Ether Keep Falling: Meet 3 Crypto Alternatives That Still Make Profits

The values ​​of cryptocurrencies do not stop falling, but there are 3 alternatives that still generate profits. (photo: Infotechnology.com)

The price analysis of the cryptocurrencies continues to fall. Bitcoin, the most valuable digital currency in the ecosystem, is trading at $ 45,800. Crypto analysts and experts have continually speculated that before the end of the year, Bitcoin will hit a new all-time high of $ 100,000.

However, the outlook is completely different from the initial hypothesis: according to Fear and Greed, experts today in the cryptocurrency market, investors feel “extreme fear”; and the outlook is neither positive nor favorable for Bitcoin.

Other cryptocurrencies like Ether, Binance Coin, Solarium, Cardano, Shiba Inu and Polkadot were accompanied by this fall and its value decreased by up to 16%.

Image where you specify by means of an indicator, the “fear” that cryptocurrency users have when investing in Bitcoin today. On the right side of the photo, you can read: Extreme fear (now), Fear (yesterday), Fear (last week) and Fear (last month). (photo: Fear and Greed)

Reasons that move the values ​​of cryptocurrencies

According to a report published in the academic journal Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control, the prices of digital currencies are related to two factors:

– On the one hand, the latest announcements of coverage numbers from the U.S (called forward-looking indicators) affect cryptocurrencies.

– On the other hand, every time the Consumer confidence index (an indicator of the confidence that North Americans have in economic activity), the cryptocurrency market will undergo a change.

In a nutshell, the price of cryptocurrencies spreads from global markets and if it falls, its price will also drop.

Fall of the values ​​in cryptocurrencies. (photo: ComputerHoy)

Three cryptocurrencies that still make a profit

1. Moon

In the midst of the fall Luna gave 30% profit to its investors and reached a new all-time high of USD $ 72. At the beginning of August, the crypto had a value below USD $ 12 and already gave 500% profits to its investors in a matter of months.

Behind these uploads, there is a hidden reason: the creators of the project developed a system of “Burns” of digital assets to prevent their price from falling.

Cryptocurrency Moon. (photo: Bitnovo Blog)

2. XRP

Crypto XRP is up 3% amid Bitcoin’s slide and is traded at USD $ 0.8.

In addition, its volume has increased by 128% in the last 24 hours, which means that more and more investors are buying and selling, what is driving up its price.

XRP cryptocurrency. (photo: Economy 3)

3. Avalanche

According to the Coinmarketcap platform, the Avalanche cryptocurrency ranks as the 10th most traded digital currency in the entire ecosystem.

In the past seven days, it has given investors a 22% return and its price is around USD $ 103.

Avalanche cryptocurrency. (photo: Infotechnology)

WhatsApp will implement the payment of cryptocurrencies

WhatsApp has decided to expand its service offering by launching a pilot so that people can send and receive money from a chat using cryptocurrencies.

The new tool is being tested with a small group of people in the United States. The show is powered by Novi, the digital wallet of Goal which was launched as a pilot a few weeks ago.

Payments will be made through Pax Dollars (USDP), a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar and issued by Paxos. The announcement was published by Stephane Kasriel, Novi’s incoming director, and WhatsApp CEO Will Carthcart.

New in the US: use your @I did not see digital wallet to send and receive money right within a @WhatsApp chat. People use WA to coordinate sending money to loved ones, and now Novi will help them do that securely, instantly and with no fees. https://t.co/4wG4t8zwKh – Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) December 8, 2021

To send a payment, this tool will work very similar to the method to send any other type of file, just click the attach button (a paper clip icon) and then select the ‘Payment’ option from the menu.

An advantage within this service is that Novi announced that there are no fees for sending or receiving money and also, there will be no transaction limit no extra fees to maintain a balance in the Novi account or to transfer it to a bank account, as payments are transferred instantly.

