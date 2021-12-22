Biogen halves the price of its Alzheimer’s medicine due to low sales

Hannah kuchler Y Donato Paolo Mancini in London

Biogen has cut the price of its Alzheimer’s drug by fifty percent after its sales expectations were not met because health insurers were unwilling to pay for what represents the first treatment in decades designed to slow the pace of growth. neurological disease.

The Massachusetts-based biotech company indicated that the sale price would be $ 28,200 per year for patients of average weight.

Experts differ on the effectiveness of treatment. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Aduhelm in June, despite a vote against by its scientific advisers. But last week, a key panel of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) rejected the drugmaker’s application for approval for use within the bloc.

Biogen CEO Michel Vounatsos said Monday that the company had heard feedback from various quarters and was “taking important steps to improve access to patients.”

“Too many patients do not have the possibility to use Aduhelm due to financial considerations and therefore are passing the point of deterioration from which they cannot benefit from the first treatment aimed at addressing the underlying disease of Alzheimer’s,” he commented.

“We recognize that this challenge must be met in a way that is perceived as sustainable for the US healthcare system.”

The original high price relaunched a long-running debate about how to deal with the exorbitant price of drugs in the US. While politicians from both banks agree that drug prices in the world’s main pharmaceutical market need to be lowered, they differ on how to achieve that goal.

The unusual price reduction comes at the same time that the US Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services is considering approval of drug coverage under Medicare, the program for seniors.

Vounatsos said it was a “critical moment”, not only for Aduhelm, but for the new generation of Alzheimer’s therapies.

Biogen estimates that some 50,000 patients could begin treatment with Aduhelm in 2022. In the third quarter of the year, reported sales of the drug were $ 300,000, well below the consensus forecast of $ 10 million.

The company also indicated that it would reduce expenses by $ 500 million, after encountering lower demand than expected for Aduhelm and the entry of generic competition in the multiple sclerosis drug market, although part of this amount will later be offset by some items in your investment plan.

A key EMA panel, called the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), recommended on Friday that the drugmaker’s application for marketing authorization in the block be denied. He noted that while Aduhelm reduces beta amyloid in the brain, “a relationship between this effect and clinical improvement has not been established,” and furthermore the benefits of the drug do not outweigh its risks.

“The results of the main studies differ from each other and do not show a general pattern of effectiveness of Aduhelm in treating adults with Alzheimer’s disease in its early stages,” stated the EMA.

Additionally, there are some safety concerns. Encephalograms of some patients suggest that potentially harmful inflammations or effusions may occur. It is not clear, according to the agency, if these can be adequately monitored during clinical practices.

Pharmaceuticals have 15 days to appeal decisions of the CHMP. As of Friday, Biogen had not submitted an application. Appeals have a relatively low success rate.

