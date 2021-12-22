Best Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Movies

There is no doubt that lately Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is having an increasing presence in Hollywood.

Among all the most recent action actors, precisely Dwayne johnson, better known as “The Rock“Is one of those that stands out the most in the highest grossing films of the genre.

It was becoming, so to speak, in the new Schwarzenegger. The reality is that among all genres – beyond action movies – he stands out a lot in his incredible and great performances.

While a few movies are remembered in which he was “The Rock”-Which his followers will remember with special affection- these are the best.

Excellent Tour: Best Dwayne Johnson Films (The Rock)

Among his various interpretations, these are the most notorious and Dwayne Johnson’s best films “The Rock.”

It is one of the first films where "The Rock" was known. "The Mummy Returns" is the sequel to the mythical film in 1999 starring Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, John Hannah and Arnold Vosloo.

”Where Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are seen in all their splendor, in a spin-off of the classic saga of . “ Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle ”Is a remake of the classic Jumanji from the 90’s, entertaining and at the same time, fun. All thanks to actors Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan and Kevin Hart.

It is based on a documentary. It is a dramatic comedy where The Rock plays himself alongside Florence Pugh, Lena Headey, Vince Vaughn and Nick Frost, among others. “Pain and money”Is another excellent film based on true events. It stars Dwayne Johnson and shares the bill with actors of his stature such as Mark Wahlberg, Anthony Mackie and Tony Shalhoub, among others.

These are the best movies of “The Rock“But, since the variety is the taste, tell us if you remember others in which it has participated Dwayne johnson and you liked them the same or more.

Also, find out how much the actor charged for his latest movies. Amazing!