Benjamin Mendy is accused of a new rape; there are seven in total

The charges against the French international defender of the Manchester City Benjamin Mendy, 27, were extended this Wednesday: the footballer was accused by the British justice of a seventh violation.

The Crown Court of Chester (northwest of England) announced this Wednesday during his appearance that the 2018 world champion was indicted for one more violation of a new complainant, for events that would have taken place in July of this year.

The French international is now the subject of seven accusations of rape against four women, and one accusation of sexual assault on a fifth, for acts that would have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

In provisional detention since the end of August, the footballer appeared this Wednesday during 40 minutes Before the court.

With a black suit and a white shirt, Mendy he only took the floor to confirm his name.

In this same audience, another man, Louis Saha Matturie, 40, unrelated to the former footballer Louis Saha and whose ties to Mendy are not clearly defined, he also appeared. He is charged with six rapes and one sexual assault between March and August 2021.

Judge Patrick Thompsons decreed for both men provisional detention in a Liverpool prison, pending trial, postponed to June 27 or August 1.

The case was uncovered at the end of August, when the Manchester City announced the suspension of the footballer without specifying the reasons.

English justice announced shortly after that the player was provisionally detained after being accused of four rapes and one sexual assault, by four women and one minor.

These first events would have occurred at his home in Prestbury (England).

To sign Mendy, one of the great hopes of French football a few years ago, City paid 60 million euros ($ 68 million) to Monaco, becoming the most expensive defender in history at the time.

Off the field his life has not been exemplary. The player already amused the tabloids when his Lamborghini Avenador SVJ, of a value of more than 500,000 euros ($ 587,000), at the end of 2020. He was driving it without a license or insurance.

