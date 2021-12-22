Benjamin Mendy faces new charges, is charged with seven rapes

Benjamin Mendy will have to be in prison pending his trial for seven rapes, postponed to June 27 or August 1.

The charges against the French international defender of the Manchester City, Benjamin Mendy, 27, were extended this WednesdayIn total, the footballer is accused by the British justice of seven rapes.

The Crown Court of Chester announced this Wednesday during its appearance that the world champion in 2018 was blamed for a rape more than one new complainant, for events that took place in July of this year.

Benjamin Mendy is now the subject of seven accusations of rape against four women, and one accusation of sexual assault against a fifth, for events that would have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

In provisional detention since the end of August, Benjamin Mendy appeared this Wednesday for 40 minutes in court.

In a black suit and white shirt, Benjamin Mendy only took the floor to confirm his name.

At this same hearing, another man, 40-year-old Louis Saha Matturie, unrelated to former footballer Louis Saha and whose ties to Mendy are not clearly defined, also appeared. He is accused of six rapes and one sexual assault between March and August 2021.

Judge Patrick Thompson ordered both men provisional detention in a Liverpool prison, pending trial, postponed to June 27 or August 1.

The case was uncovered at the end of August, when the Manchester City announced the suspension of the footballer without specifying the reasons.

English justice announced shortly after that Benjamin Mendy was arrested after being accused of four rapes and one sexual assault, by four women and one minor.

To sign Benjamin Mendy, one of the great hopes of French football a few years ago, City paid 68 million dollars to Monaco, becoming at that time the most expensive defender in history.

Off the court his life has not been exemplary. The player had made headlines chen his Lamborghini Avenador SVJ was seized, with a value of more than 587 thousand dollars, at the end of 2020 because he was driving it without a license or insurance.