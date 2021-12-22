Ben Schwartz Joins the Cast of Universal’s Upcoming Film “Renfield” – Almomento

Mexico City.- American actor Ben Schwartz has joined the cast of the next Universal Pictures film entitled “Renfield” and where he will be sharing credits with Nicholas Hoult, Nicolas Cage and Awkwafina.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Renfield” will be based on the well-known Bram Stoker novel, “Dracula,” however the story will focus more on Renfield, who is a mental hospital patient with an obsession to increase his strength with Based on a diet of flies, spiders and birds, however, he is deceived into thinking that his vampire master will give him the “gift” of immortality.

So far it is known that Nicholas Hoult will be giving life to “Renfield”, while Nicolas Cage will be in charge of playing the king of vampires “Dracula”. For his part, Awkwafina will be playing a character who will help ‘Renfield’ to face the Count, while the role of Schwartz will play a mobster about whom not much is known yet.

Chris McKay, the director behind Amazon’s “The Tomorrow War” and “The Lego Batman Movie,” will direct this next feature film, which is speculated to begin shooting early next year in New Orleans.

It is worth mentioning that Chris McKay will also be producing alongside Robert Kirkmanm David Alpert, Bryan Furst, Sean Furst and Samantha Nisenboim will serve as executive producer.

