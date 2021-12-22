Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner: actor denies he blames her for his alcoholism

The statements made by the actor Ben Affleck, current partner of Jennifer López, about her dark past with the Alcohol addiction and his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner, who do I know divorced in 2015.

The protagonist of Daredevil – movie in which he fell in love with Jennifer garner – during an interview at the howard stern show, referred to his past alcohol problems and stated that “Part of the reason I started drinking was because I was trapped,” which was shown as suggesting that if he had not parted ways with Garner he would still “continue drinking ”.

These words made a dent and became the pink media headlines, which also cost the actor criticism, because she was his wife for a decade and she is also the mother of her three children.

“We had a marriage that didn’t work out, This happens, with someone I love and respect, but with whom I already shouldn’t be married (…) In the end, we tried because we had children, “he also pointed out.

As expected, supposed reactions of the actress were known through close people and in addition to the singer JLo about these statements, which the singer later denied, pointing out that she didn’t bother with her current partner. “This story is simply not true. I couldn’t have more respect for Ben as a father, co-father and as a person, ”JLo told People.

Ben Affleck fights back and says he doesn’t blame Jennifer Garner

The actor, who also played Batman, gave a new interview and during the program “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”, denied that he blamed his ex-wife for his alcoholism and said his words were taken out of context.

