Benjamín Vicuña’s bad day: the unexpected gift the actor encountered and altered his routine

Separated from China Suárez, the Chilean began filming a new film, but a mishap changed his plans and he shared it on his social networks

A few days after the arrival of Mauro Icardi, Wanda Nara made reference to the scandal with China Suárez

When it seemed that the issue had remained in the past, the businesswoman expressed herself through her social networks. What did

Germán Montero revealed what he will do with the million pesos he won on “MasterChef Celebrity”

The end of the reality show sparked controversy in social networks, even Sylvia Pasquel sent a forceful after witnessing the final result

Bella Hadid performed charity actions, Kate Hudson attended a polo event in Aspen with Nacho Figueras and Delfina Blaquier: celebrities in a click

In addition, Lali Espósito films the new season of “Sky Rojo” in Madrid, and Chrissy Teigen set a trend with her look

31 Minutes will return to Mexico: tickets, dates and places of the presentations

The Chilean program starring Tulio Triviño, Juan Carlos Bodoque, Juanin, Patana, Policarpio and other characters will return to this country in 2022

MORE NEWS