Being the Ricardos: Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem go in search of the legend of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz

Being the Ricardos (United States / 2021). Script and direction: Aaron Sorkin. Edition: Alan Baumgarten. Music: Daniel Pemberton. Cast: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, JK Simmons, Tony Hale, Alia Shawkat, Clark Gregg, Nina Arianda. Duration: 125 minutes. Available in: Amazon Prime Video. Our opinion: good

Aaron Sorkin he often writes about television or, to be precise, about how television is made. Did it in Sports night, behind the scenes of a sports show that placed him at the top of the small screen creators and back in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, which represented his great return to TV after his departure from The West Wing and his first failure in the middle. And still, the Oscar winner for best adapted screenplay for his work on Social network decided to re-explore the backdrops of a television series, in that case a news program, with the HBO drama The Newsroom, a project better received than the previous one although his habit of dealing with the writing of each line of each of the scripts of the 25 episodes of the series was not always beneficial for the program. That overconfidence or megalomania, depending on where you look at it, also seems to have crept into Being the Ricardos, his third film as director.

In this case, the eye is not on the production of a fictional show but on the legendary sitcom I love lucy, and in its creators and protagonists Lucille Ball and her husband in front of and behind the cameras, Desi Arnaz. The bet of recreating the conception and the details of how each of the episodes of the founding cycle of the North American television comedy was constructed, an enormous success -as the film reminds us as soon as it begins and throughout its development-, which saw more than sixty Millions of people when it aired every Monday night on CBS was huge for both the filmmaker and the actors who agreed to play the well-known couple, global television celebrities at a time when TV was still a sprawling invention.

With all that weight on one side of the scale, achieving a balanced film that lived up to the legend required an impeccable, irrefutable script, direction and performances. However, that pressure resulted in a film loaded with elements, explanations, narrative avenues that, although interesting, end in a traffic jam difficult to maneuver even for the talented Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, the brave interpreters of Lucille and Desi and from their fictional counterparts, Lucy and Ricky Ricardo.

For starters, with more than one trace of Sorkin’s television stories, the film begins with on-camera testimonials from three of the sitcom’s creative team. As if they were about interviews for a documentary, the trio lays the groundwork to tell the story of that “difficult week on set”, the backbone of the story that runs through the film set in 1953. Thus, following Lucille and Desi from the beginning Sunday at his house entangled in a fight over his absences that ends in a passionate encounter and until Friday, the day of the recording of the episode, the film takes advantage of a clash between the comedian with the Senate committee that investigated the activities of the members of Hollywood in search of members of the communist party, to tell the bond of the couple, their days as minor participants of the elite of the movie studios and their enormous contributions to the global television industry.

Of course, the action does not take place only during that week full of creative, loving and friendly marches and countermarches, but also uses flashbacks to relate the beginning of the relationship between Lucille and Desi. In addition, the staging uses black and white to reflect the moments in which she demonstrates her virtuosity for comedy by imagining the best humorous resolutions for the program. And although all these elements could work separately, together they take away from the narrative’s agility. If Sorkin’s way of constructing dialogue is not usually too subtle, in this case that heavy pen demands the interpreters to lighten it. A task that Kidman and Bardem face with trade but in which they fail more than they are right. The makeup that the actress uses to get closer to Ball’s features complicates her gestures even more than usual, which is especially notable because the comedian had an expressive face that she used with all her plasticity to play her most famous character. Anyway, in the sequences in which Sorkin manages to capture the chemistry between Lucille and Desi, those dialogues shot at high speed that characterize it, the film is freed from the expectations, the legends and the ghosts that fly over it.