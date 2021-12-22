BBVA clients can send money by WhatsApp or Telegram

If you are a client of BBVA we have good news for you, since now you can send money more easily and safely through WhatsApp or Telegram. Now, the bank’s application offers the possibility of sending money through any chat using the Bizum platform.

You just have to keep in mind that you will have to change your keyboard so that you can integrate payments to the messaging app, which implies that your keyboard will also be in another way that will not allow you to type.

How to send money by WhatsApp

The name of this new function is BBVA Cashup, which is available in the BBVA app, with it, you can send a Bizum without leaving WhatsApp. We explain a little more how it works.

It is necessary that you have the BBVA and WhatsApp application updated, in the same way you must activate the Bizum service that is downloaded directly from the page. Now you must change your keyboard for the bank, to do this follow these steps:

For Android, go to Settings, then Type “keyboard” in the search engine, enter the keyboard settings and activate the BBVA Cashup keyboard.

For iOS go to Settings, then General, Keyboard, Add Keyboard and finally BBVA Cahsup.

Now you just have to display the keyboard in any WhatsApp chat and press the enter text bar as if you were going to write. For Android, open the menu to change the default keyboard and select BBVA Cashup, hold down the space bar for a few seconds or touch the mini-keyboard icon that appears below.

In the same way, you must grant all the authorizations that BBVA Cashup asks of you.

The next step is to select the person to whom you will send the Bizum on the BBVA Cashup keyboard.

Enter the amount of money you are going to send and click Continue.

When the operation is confirmed, the keyboard will write a message telling you that you have sent that amount of money.

If you are not sending any more Bizum, go back to the normal keyboard.

